We believe as a design and architecture firm that the visual heritage that we create is responsible for molding values, enhancing the lives of the occupants and all those who interact with its environs. Our practice tries to explore and develop aesthetics which are both contemporary and local in nature and can be broadly defined as ’glocal’. One of our firm beliefs is that architecture of the present and the future needs to be environmentally sustainable and treat the same as a value not as a mere requirement.