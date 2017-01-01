Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Decor In Interior Decorator
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • TV Unit & Living Room Ideas, Decor In Interior Decorator Decor In Interior Decorator Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    TV Unit & Living Room Ideas, Decor In Interior Decorator Decor In Interior Decorator Living roomAccessories & decoration
    TV Unit & Living Room Ideas, Decor In Interior Decorator Decor In Interior Decorator Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +1
    TV Unit & Living Room Ideas
    Aero Bed, Decor In Interior Decorator Decor In Interior Decorator BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood White
    Aero Bed

    Decor In Interior Decorator established in 2011. We provide service in Home and Commercial Designing as well as Civil Works.

    All Home and Commercial work can be done in reasonable rates and with guaranteed work.

    3D work preview.

    Class 1 material is used.

    Customer Satisfaction.

    Fast and Reliable Work.

    Services
    Home and Commercial Designing and Civil Work
    Service areas
    MUMBAI and Thane
    Address
    403 B1 Saptarishi Soc. Anand Nagar, Pandurangwadi, Near Gaondevi Mandir, Manpada Road, Dombivali East
    421201 Thane
    India
    +91-7506356555

    Reviews

    Ninaad Joshi
    over 2 years ago
    vishal devadiga
    almost 2 years ago
    Balbir Lamba
    Best Interior Decorator
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element