Creative Group, crossing milestones of futuristic and sustainable design since 1973, enjoys a rich history

of Professional practice as Architectural Consultants. The firm’s objective is to provide elegant and practical Architectural solutions that are competent on a global context while retaining local integrity and connection to the people and the land it belongs to. Our broad talent base and technical skills enable us to respond to design challenges- large and small. We provide a broad base in Architecture, Planning, Urban Design, Structural Design, Interiors and Project Management for varied spectrum of projects of national and international significance. With our multi-disciplinary practice, we tailor our approach to the specific needs of each project. Our emphasis is laid on communication, dedication to design and client advocacy which helps in creating a relationship built on trust between the client and us, which helps translate each client’s vision into the dimension of physical space. Creative Group has to its credit some of the finest pieces of Architecture design across the Infrastructure, Transportation, Institutional, Commercial, Healthcare, Recreational, Hospitality, Industrial, Real Estate & Housing sectors. The firm has won several notable national and international design competitions. The Creative Group’s team has the ability to deliver highly sustainable and viable contemporary builtforms which is enhanced by our capability to engage ourselves right from the initial phase of the project. Sustainability experts, urban planners, Infrastructure experts, transportation experts, value engineering professionals, real estate experts and financial experts support our team of highly experienced Architects and Urban Designers. This broad-base of expertise enables our unique design approach that is guided by the multitude of factors that affect the viability and success of a project in today’s fast changing times. The team at Creative Group has successfully completed the much-coveted Mega Design project for Modernization of Chennai, Vadodara, Raipur and Goa Airports and their city-side development, creating a new dimension for sustainability in mega infrastructure projects. The multi-modal Metro station at Chennai Airport connects all four modes of transport and even the Gujarat Metro is envisioned to seamless connect the same while providing commercial and retail facilities. The Kongu Convention Centre is an iconic structure that is sustainable yet cost effective. The Textile Valley in Tamil Nadu is the first of its kind integrated Business facility for the bourgeoning Textile industry in the region. Some of our other recent projects include in LIC housing (Jaipur), Corporate Office for OIL India Ltd. (Jodhpur), Office for Haryana Power Generation Corporation in Panchkula, Corporate office for Suguna Poultry, housing for TERI, Ananda housing, Times Square(Naya Raipur), Gems School(Kochi), Tata Jamshedpur 2057 Master plan concept, T1D Bus Bay Expansion for GMR, T3 & T1C Retail remodification for GMR, etc. With a consistent record of delivering designs as per intent and within time and budget, our projects have won many accolades and received much acclaim from the press, profession and general public alike. Some of which include Best Infrastructure Project of the Year Tamil Nadu by UltraTech 2012 & AICA (2013-14) for Chennai Airport, Best Regional Airport, National Tourism Award by Ministry of Tourism for Raipur Airport, Outstanding Concrete Structure, ICI by Ultratech 2014 for Goa Airport.