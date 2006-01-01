Your browser is out-of-date.

Kreative design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Projects

    Hi 

    Greetings from Kreativedesignstudio.

    We are a leading firm offering interior design and architectural services to the clients.

    For over 10 years, KDS has built a strong relationship with its client and has built smart businesses driven by innovation and design.

    We strongly focus on conceptual designing that captures the ideas of the clients and create remarkable outputs that indeed make you feel dream come true.

    At Kreative Design Studio we pride ourselves on not just being interior designers; but also certified Architects.

    We believe creating great interiors is our business and our passion. A house becomes a home when it’s personalized — your home reflects your tastes and personality, blend with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a home that does all these things isn’t easy and we’re here to help.

    Kindly contact us today for a free quotation and site visit.

    Regards

    Uma Kulkarni

    7674978178/7674976002

    Services
    • Architectural designing
    • Interior Designing
    • architectural planning
    Service areas
    Residential, commercial, and Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Best entrepreneur (2006-2007)
    Address
    Sigma Towers, Camelot Layout,
    500084 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-7674978178 vumakulkarni.wixsite.com/kreativedesignstudio/about
