Hi

Greetings from Kreativedesignstudio.

We are a leading firm offering interior design and architectural services to the clients.

For over 10 years, KDS has built a strong relationship with its client and has built smart businesses driven by innovation and design.

We strongly focus on conceptual designing that captures the ideas of the clients and create remarkable outputs that indeed make you feel dream come true.

At Kreative Design Studio we pride ourselves on not just being interior designers; but also certified Architects.

We believe creating great interiors is our business and our passion. A house becomes a home when it’s personalized — your home reflects your tastes and personality, blend with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a home that does all these things isn’t easy and we’re here to help.

Kindly contact us today for a free quotation and site visit.

Regards

Uma Kulkarni

7674978178/7674976002