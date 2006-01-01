RNK Projects Private Limited is a fastest growing multi-disciplinary EPC company based in Navi Mumbai established since February 2006. We specialized in Architectural Planning, Interior Designing, Turnkey Interior, Design & Build Fit Outs, MEP/ELV Services and Civil Constructions for medium and large sized facilities. Our end to end solutions, industry focused technical expertise, team of highly qualified and experienced professionals and ability to understand delivery model make us first choice for the clients looking for outstanding execution quality and value for money. We are aspiring to be industry leader through delivering exclusive and state-of-the-art projects and solutions across following high-performance sectors.

1. Architectural Planning

2. Interior Designing

3. Turnkey Interior

4. Design & Build Fit-outs

5. MEP / ELV Services

6. Civil Constructions

Over the years, the business has successfully crafted an exclusive brand image in diverse segments of the market and now one of the most prestigious EPC Contractors in Mumbai. It has helped us develop a practical viewpoint that helps efficiency and smooth functionality from the commencement of the project till its conclusion.

We have been executing innovative projects and challenges thru our decade long experience. whether it is a corporate office, Showroom, Restaurant or Residential work including integrated civil/MEP work or customized manufacturing of wood-based furniture or other fit-out components. The focus of RNK Projects is on EPC solutions to all types of interior spaces by providing fresh designs, innovative ideas, cost effective solutions, full involvement in project activities in order to deliver a premier solutions at all times. It's believed, in service industry, client is King and a satisfied-happy client is everything. Our focus on execution excellence and quality ensures that RNK Projects goes beyond the contracts and gains customer satisfaction to consistent quality work. This ability has contributed enormously to the growing success of the RNK Projects.

We put our whole and soul into each project, delivering high quality results that consistently nail the brief. At RNK Projects, every person associated with a project is given a clear brief. This ensures that our people have uncluttered, single minded and passionate approach towards every individual project. We ensure that the projects are completed within the planned schedule without overshooting the budget. This unique approach towards work has seen us through meticulous projects with a watertight timescale and budget.

Our project execution and management team is completely in-house, making the design and execution of projects a positively rewarding experience for our clients. Quality and delivery of service, is paramount to us and we continue to develop and monitor quality standards consistently in our company. We make sure that our construction and designing experience helps to offer the top notch solutions for our clients as per their expectations. We are proud of the integrity of our organization. The growing list of our satisfied clients indicate this fact. Our focus is on detail and full involvement in project activities in order to deliver class premier solutions at all times.

Mission, Vision and Values

Our Mission We vow to deliver world-class projects safely, providing integrated design and engineering through our value system while promoting development of sustainable communities and environmental protection

Our Vision We aspire to capitalise on our heritage and brand values, we will invest to grow organically and inorganically. We wish to be the global market leader who achieve optimum shareholder value while providing engineering excellence to clients. .

Our Values Our passion keeps us motivated while our vision helps us fight the hurdles on the way. The cores of our success are our people. We know that a company can never run successfully without people, innovation and passion.

People We recognize that our people are the crux of our organization. We toil hard to provide an environment that attracts, motivates, and develops individuals.We also encourage cooperative efforts across diverse activities at every level in the company. We create and implement a program of career progression that meets corporate expectations and ensures employee development.

Innovation Our company is always open to innovation. This helps to cultivate originality and pursue new ideas and latest technologies. We introduce the right processes and models to put them to work quickly,safely and efficiently. This leaves room for continuous improvement in standards while our stakeholders benefit from the diversity of our services.

Passion Two main ingredients of success are dedication and will. We embrace and foster passion in every aspect of our business. It motivates us to do justice to diverse aspects of this trade like learning, innovation, client satisfaction, management and employee development.