Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SPARK TRADES
Lighting in Moradabad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lighting Designs, SPARK TRADES SPARK TRADES ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Lighting Designs, SPARK TRADES SPARK TRADES ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Lighting Designs, SPARK TRADES SPARK TRADES ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +4
    Lighting Designs

    COMPANY NAME                         :              SPARK TRADES

    PRODUCTS                           :        CANDLE LANTERNS &    

                                                                  CANDLE HOLDERS

                    

    OFFICE ADDRESS               :        Mughalpura-Ist, Moradabad-24

                                                                  244001 (UP) INDIA

       

    TelEFAX                                         :           +91 8171458371

    E-Mail                                             :           sparktradesmbd@gmail.com        

    Website                                      :         www.sparkproducts.in                                   

    IMPORT EXPORT Code No.     :           2912000742

      

                              

    Product Specialty      :        Candle Lanterns, GE Electric Fitting Lanterns, Candle Holders, Chandeliers, Moroccan Lanterns, Mosaic Hanging Lanterns & Mosaic Votives.

    Product MATERIAL                :  Stainless Steel, Brass, Iron, Copper, Wood, Glass, Leather, Synthetic Acrylic and Resin etc.

     

    We Spark Trades are the manufacturers & exporters of All Kind of Handicraft Items based in Moradabad (Brass City) , INDIA. Our company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & exports for a long time and we have very satisfied customers.

    Spark Trades is a well known organized company in the market and has a very good repetition in the export market. We are exporting our items in Europe & US mostly and all our customers are well satisfied.

    Our Objective : To satisfy our clients/buyers upto the best extent by fulfilling their needs and supplying them quality products under the scheduled time limit.

    Our Price : We keep our price very much competitive so that our buyers/clients may not find our price higher than any other supplier.

    Production Capacity : We have our own three units in different cities of India for manufacturing our different items and we have very much production capacity for our items.

    MOQ : We also offer small quantities for our buyers/ clients for sample orders to check our time & quality. So we have a fixed a very small MOQ.

    Payment Terms : We usually accept payment through T/T or irrevocable L/C at sight and sometimes Western Union for small shipments.

    This is a brief description for our valuable clients.

                                                                         

    Ali Imran

    Service areas
    Moradabad
    Address
    Mughalpura-Ist, Moradabad-24 244001 (UP) INDIA
    244001 Moradabad
    India
    +91-8171458371 sparkproducts.in
      Add SEO element