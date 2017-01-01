Your browser is out-of-date.

Grafity Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Royal - Grafity Interiors
    Royal - Grafity Interiors

    At Grafity , We believe in building the most Awesome Living Experience. We Build High- End Creative Interior which are stylish, Trendy and Ergonomically Suitable for your living Space.

    We create successful and impressive homes through our exacting attention to detail, an empathetic understanding of our clients' tastes and ambitions, and a precise awareness of timescale and budget. The result is a home that is not only beautifully designed, but of a quality that will sustain throughout the years.

    Services
    • Full House interior Design
    • False Ceiling
    • Wardrobes designs
    • Modular Kitchen Designs
    • Foyer Designs
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    Durgamba Layout, Kattigenahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064 near Reva University
    560064 Bangalore
    India
    +91-702248024 grafityinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Anjum Shenaaz Anjum Shenaaz
    Just wanted to thank Grafity for their wonderful job. We had hired them for my 2 bhk apartment in Henur road. They had put forward many excellent and creative ideas and made us very clear how I should go about my house as I am not that much design oriented, Overall from the point of designing to the execution was awesome, there was a slight delay but overall it was worth to wait for them.
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: March 2017
