At Grafity , We believe in building the most Awesome Living Experience. We Build High- End Creative Interior which are stylish, Trendy and Ergonomically Suitable for your living Space.
We create successful and impressive homes through our exacting attention to detail, an empathetic understanding of our clients' tastes and ambitions, and a precise awareness of timescale and budget. The result is a home that is not only beautifully designed, but of a quality that will sustain throughout the years.
- Services
- Full House interior Design
- False Ceiling
- Wardrobes designs
- Modular Kitchen Designs
- Foyer Designs
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Address
-
Durgamba Layout, Kattigenahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064 near Reva University
560064 Bangalore
India
+91-702248024 grafityinteriors.com