Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
stanzza
Interior Designers & Decorators in Changanacherry
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Anaz, stanzza stanzza Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Anaz, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    Anaz, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    +10
    Anaz
    Liju Cherian, stanzza stanzza Modern dining room
    Liju Cherian, stanzza stanzza Modern kitchen
    Liju Cherian, stanzza stanzza Modern kitchen
    +2
    Liju Cherian
    Jubin Raj, stanzza stanzza Modern dining room
    Jubin Raj, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    Jubin Raj, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    +4
    Jubin Raj
    Dr. P.S.John, stanzza stanzza Modern dressing room
    Dr. P.S.John, stanzza stanzza Modern style bedroom
    Dr. P.S.John, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    +8
    Dr. P.S.John
    Haris, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    Haris, stanzza stanzza Modern style bedroom
    Haris, stanzza stanzza Modern dining room
    +9
    Haris
    Neji Ismail, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    Neji Ismail, stanzza stanzza Modern living room
    Neji Ismail
    Show all 7 projects

    Stanzza is a visionary company looking forward for the satisfaction of everyone coming in touch with it. Keeping this in mind, every member of Stanzza is proactive in approach, and anticipates the possible expectations of its key stakeholders and takes prior importance in guarding it.

    Designing is not mere a business for Stanzza, it’s the immense passion that holds within and has always given an upper hand to this aspect. Over the last decade Stanzza has served hundreds of customers and covered millions of area in designing. Our designing expertise spread over Kerala from up north Calicut to the down South Trivandrum.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    kerala india and Changanacherry
    Address
    686101 Changanacherry
    India
    +91-9656002424 www.stanzzainterior.com
      Add SEO element