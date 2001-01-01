Your browser is out-of-date.

Kharche &amp; Associates
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (8)
    • Kharche & Associates is of the leading national Architecture Design Firms specializing

    in large-scale architecture and urban design projects in India.

    K&A has a diversified design portfolio encompassing varied project types such as Information Technology Parks, BPO Facilities, Biotechnology Parks, Corporate Offices, Educational & Medical Campuses, Residential Condominiums, Group Housing Projects, Commercial & Retail Complexes, Software Technology Parks, Star Hotels, Resorts, Hospitals, Factories and various master plan layouts.

    K&A has resources for all related disciplines of architecture namely Structural Design, Electrical Design, Sanitary & Plumbing Design, HVAC Design, Fire Fighting Systems, IBMS Design and have in-house capabilities for Interior Design & 3-D simulated Walkthroughs [Archos Techno Solutions (P) Ltd.].  We believe in quality design techniques through computerization processes to achieve cost effective construction.

    K&A also have a number of successful business partnerships with various international designers and engineers which does reflect its global awareness of architecture design and its effective implementation.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and master planning
    Service areas
    Design and CHENNAI
    Company awards
    Lifetime Achievement Award from Indian Institute of Architects [2001]
    Address
    Old no. 20, Shaffee Mohamed Road
    600006 Chennai
    India
    +91-4428291291 www.kharche.com
    Design Matters

    Reviews

    Mohana Sundar
    Good architecture
    4 months ago
    Roshan Banik
    One of the good architecture firms of india who designs interior, landscape as well as architectural related things of a building, located just near Deutsch bank. Abit invisible due to too shady of trees.
    about 1 year ago
    Pravin Mani
    One of the top architect in Chennai ... Best place to get high end designs for modern residential and commercial buildings
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
