Kharche & Associates is of the leading national Architecture Design Firms specializing

in large-scale architecture and urban design projects in India.

K&A has a diversified design portfolio encompassing varied project types such as Information Technology Parks, BPO Facilities, Biotechnology Parks, Corporate Offices, Educational & Medical Campuses, Residential Condominiums, Group Housing Projects, Commercial & Retail Complexes, Software Technology Parks, Star Hotels, Resorts, Hospitals, Factories and various master plan layouts.

K&A has resources for all related disciplines of architecture namely Structural Design, Electrical Design, Sanitary & Plumbing Design, HVAC Design, Fire Fighting Systems, IBMS Design and have in-house capabilities for Interior Design & 3-D simulated Walkthroughs [Archos Techno Solutions (P) Ltd.]. We believe in quality design techniques through computerization processes to achieve cost effective construction.

K&A also have a number of successful business partnerships with various international designers and engineers which does reflect its global awareness of architecture design and its effective implementation.