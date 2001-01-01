Na Architects multi-disciplinary consultancy practice was established in 2001 and currently offers key services in Architecture, Building Structures, Building Services (MEP) and Interior Design with offices in Hyderabad, Na architects India & Dubai offices designed, supervised and completed 1.2 Million sqm floor spaces development, with a residential total built-up area of 850,000 sqm. Na architects Building Structures and Services studios operate independently and are managed by long-standing Principals with extensive experience on the variety of systems endemic to the GCC. Bridging all major phases of project developments from concepts right through the construction administration stages, Na architects services also include value management, structural & services audits as well as peer reviews. A recent objective for Na architects has been to develop relations with world-wide building engineering consultants and architectural practices seeking local partners and representatives in the GCC.As Executive Consultant, Na architects scopes vary from support to full design services in a variety of combinations.