Na Architects multi-disciplinary consultancy practice was established in 2001 and currently offers key services in Architecture, Building Structures, Building Services (MEP) and Interior Design with offices in Hyderabad, Na architects India & Dubai offices designed, supervised and completed 1.2 Million sqm floor spaces development, with a residential total built-up area of 850,000 sqm. Na architects Building Structures and Services studios operate independently and are managed by long-standing Principals with extensive experience on the variety of systems endemic to the GCC. Bridging all major phases of project developments from concepts right through the construction administration stages, Na architects services also include value management, structural & services audits as well as peer reviews. A recent objective for Na architects has been to develop relations with world-wide building engineering consultants and architectural practices seeking local partners and representatives in the GCC.As Executive Consultant, Na architects scopes vary from support to full design services in a variety of combinations.
- Awards - “The Son of The Soil” by ALL INDIA CONFERENCE OF INTELLECTUALS Which was awarded by Governor of A.P. in Jubilee Hall, Hyderabad. In the Year 2010.2015 - Young Architects Awards 2015 – Interior Hospitality design category.(INDIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS)2014 - IGEN Design forum – 2014.2013 - IIID—HRC Hafele Design Awards – 2013 – Residential flat / Apartment. - IIID – HRC Hafele Design Awards – 2013 – Public Spaces – A. - IIID – HRC Hafele Design Awards – 2013 – Hospitality Areas.2012 - ACES OF SPACES – COMMERCIAL CATOGERY.2011 - IIID – MYK Laticrete Interior Design Awards 2011 – Commercial Spaces.2010 - IIID – MYK Laticrete Interior Design Awards 2010 – Public Spaces.2009 - IIID – MYK Laticrete Interior Design Awards 2009 – Residential Spaces.2008 - IIID – AP Interior designers Awards 2008 – Residential Spaces. - IIID – AP Interior designers Awards 2008 – 2nd Runners in Residential Spaces.2007 - IIID – AP Interior designers Awards 2007 – Commercial Acclaimed Designer. - IIID—AP Interior designers Awards 2007 – Hospitality areas. - IIID – AP Interior designers Awards 2007 – Residential Acclaimed Designer.2006 - IIID – AP Interior designers Awards 2006 – 1st Runners up Residential category.
-
PLOT NO.319/320, 6TH FLOOR, EAST AVENUE, AYYAPPA SOCIETY, MADHAPUR
500081 Hyderabad
India
+91406557645423116454 www.naarchitects.net