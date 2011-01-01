Your browser is out-of-date.

IDEATION DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD
Architects in Patna
Reviews (5)
    • IDEATION DESIGN STUDIO Pvt. Ltd. is a design Firm, established in 2011 by very young ‘Architects’ from India’s most recognised Deemed institutions, keeping in mind to provide better solution for our Life-style which is directly affected by Design of buildings, spaces, surrounding, products, and everything that we need in our daily life or for desired lifestyle.

    We provide customized solutions in the field of Architecture, Planning, Interior Design, Landscape, Retail Design, Industrial Design, Visual-identity & Banding Design and Project Execution on turn-key.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Planning
    • Landscape Design
    • Interior Design
    • Retail Space Design
    • Industrial Design
    • Visual Identity & Branding Design and Turn-key
    Service areas
    • Design Consultancy
    • Fit-out/Fabrication and Constrution
    • Patna
    Address
    New Dakbunglow Road
    800001 Patna
    India
    +91-9525906779

    Reviews

    Santosh Kumar
    Great work. keep it up.
    about 4 years ago
    PRERNA VIJAY
    😎
    over 2 years ago
    Ambuj Raj
    Superb Interior design done for my residence and office. Best in Patna..!!
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
