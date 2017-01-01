Your browser is out-of-date.

Atharva pvc interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (8)
    • Atharva pvc interiors
    We have the expertise in PVC wardrobes, PVC Modular kitchen cabinet, PVC Loft covering, PVC dressing table, PVC showcases, PVC pooja room, PVC cupboards, PVC book shelf, PVC storage box, PVC ceiling, PVC Doors & PVC wall panelling.

    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    9
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9738005577 www.atharvapvcinteriors.com
    PVC features 
    100% Water Proof - Cost is Lesser than wood 100% Moisture & Termite Proof - Corrosion resistant High durability & Wide colour range - Maintenance free - No Painting or varnishing - Excellent finish

    Reviews

    Nagaraju Ganesh Nagaraju Ganesh
    Atharva PVC interiors helped us to make our home interior the way we wished and dreamed of. They have incorporated all what we told. Orderly work, very well finish and installation. Thank you so much. We would surely recommend Atharva PVC interiors to our friends and family.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2017
    Edit
    Mukut Talukdar
    After a year my wardrobe door came off...they won't come for repairment after calling so many times....very bad service....unskilled labour.....cheap material
    almost 4 years ago
    saravanan rajaraman
    Really worth for middle class family. Good look and Finishing.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
