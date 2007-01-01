Ra has been at the fore front of architecture and interior design since its inception in 2007. The firm is largely divided into two huge divisions, namely Ra Life Designs Arc concentrating on the architectural aspects and Ra Life Designs Studio dedicated to the interior design, product and graphic design practices. The services provided by these two divisions are highly integrated and supporting a symbiotic culture of continuum among architecture, interiors and products thereby creating a powerful lifestyle brand. Ra’s unique approach to design projects is to consider the layers of physical and cultural archaeologies at each site, not just the obvious contexts and programs of a building and engage ourselves in an artistically unpreconceived way the real conditions of contemporary society, construction, and culture. Rather than pursuing a particular building type, Ra specializes in a particular problem type: projects with a complex sitting, programmatic and/or budgetary constraints and of strategic importance to the environment. We lead a firm that integrates the experimentation typical of the academic studio with the demands of the professional practice, synthesizing history and theory with the pragmatics of program and structure to produce singular exciting forms, imbued with a unique sense of place

Address 5000009 Sikh Village

India

+91-9959538343