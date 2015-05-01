Your browser is out-of-date.

Muraliarchitects
Architects in Adyar
    About

    Murali architects, one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design. An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers headed by the chief architect M.Murali, M.Arch., (Mc Gill –Canada) creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving succesful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a succesful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients. 

    Architectural Team

    The architectural design studio headed by the principle architect M.Murali, M.Arch., (Mc Gill –Canada), is supported by a wing of energetic & talented architects with proficient experience.

    Nature of Projects

    We have rendered our architectural design consultancy services for a number of bildings in and outside chennai to broadly classify, they can be brought under the following categories. Major projects at a glance, campus planning medical & allied facilities, Educational buildings, Residential complex, Industrial buildings, Commercial buildings, Hotels and Resorts & other projects.

    Service areas
    Adyar
    Company awards
    • Commendation award for “The best creator of the  year”  - 2006
    • Save the children for “ The Best creator of the year”  - 2007
    • Architect of the year  - 2008
    • Vanigamani award—“Architect of the year” -  2009
    • School of Architecture McGill University fellowship -  1982—1983
    • Guided four theses that won ‘Gold Medal’  
    • Selected as the best student of Architecture and awarded ‘Sesha Shankar Award for performance in the undergraduate level by lions club of madras  - 1980
    • Show all 13 awards
    Address
    142 kamaraj avenue, 2nd street,
    600020 Adyar
    India
    +91-4424901910 www.muraliarchitects.com
