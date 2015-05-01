About

Murali architects, one of the innovative design practices in Tamil Nadu, offers services in Architecture and Interior design. An excellent team of Architects, Interior Designers, Civil engineers headed by the chief architect M.Murali, M.Arch., (Mc Gill –Canada) creates innovative and inspiring residential,commercial,institutional and hospital projects. Our projects are unique and possess qualitative architecture as an outcome of commitment to our core value of design excellence and are dedicated to research & development. We are proud of our reputation for quality design and efficient project management giving succesful design solutions. From the scribble for design to contract administration, we work tirelessly for a succesful and satisfactory outcome to you, our clients.

Architectural Team

The architectural design studio headed by the principle architect M.Murali, M.Arch., (Mc Gill –Canada), is supported by a wing of energetic & talented architects with proficient experience.

Nature of Projects

We have rendered our architectural design consultancy services for a number of bildings in and outside chennai to broadly classify, they can be brought under the following categories. Major projects at a glance, campus planning medical & allied facilities, Educational buildings, Residential complex, Industrial buildings, Commercial buildings, Hotels and Resorts & other projects.