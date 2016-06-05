Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Praxis Design &amp; Building Solutions Pvt Ltd
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Affinity Salon Mumbai, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood Wood effect
    Affinity Salon Mumbai, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood Wood effect
    Affinity Salon Mumbai, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood Wood effect
    +1
    Affinity Salon Mumbai
    Bercos Commercial Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Rustic style museums Wood Wood effect
    Bercos Commercial Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Rustic style museums Wood Wood effect
    Bercos Commercial Project
    Brittanica Office Space, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    Brittanica Office Space, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    Brittanica Office Space, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood Brown
    +3
    Brittanica Office Space
    S Cafe Rustic Design, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Rustic style museums Wood Wood effect
    S Cafe Rustic Design, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Rustic style museums Wood Brown
    S Cafe Rustic Design, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Rustic style museums Wood Wood effect
    +1
    S Cafe Rustic Design
    Saxo Bank Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Concrete White
    Saxo Bank Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    Saxo Bank Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Plastic White
    +2
    Saxo Bank Commercial Space Project
    Snapdeal Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    Snapdeal Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    Snapdeal Commercial Space Project, Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Commercial spaces Wood White
    +4
    Snapdeal Commercial Space Project

    Hello,

    Greetings of the day!

    We introduce ourselves as a 'Design and Build' company which provide Interior solutions to a select clientele.We are having a Pan-India presence with robust infrastructure and an experienced pool of manpower.

     In a short span, we have successfully developed relationships with leading companies like Affinity Salon, Drunk House Cafe, Upper House Restaurants & Banquets,S Cafe Bar Lounge,Swagath Restaurant & Bar,Shree Rathnam,Bercos,Orris,Vedanta & Tissot,Snapdeal,Make My Trip,Vedanta, Saxo Bank,BMW, Ernst & Young, Encyclopedia Britannica, Nippon Group,Huawei,Transpole and PwC.

    We have the experience and the skills to provide a professional service through every phase of the project.Our suite of services covers every aspect of the process required to complete a successful project.Starting from the initial space analysis and facilities planning, the interior design planning and associate project costing to the physical implementation and management of the project. We are committed to provide the best and most personalized services in the industry. Our success is attributed to the long term relationship we share with our customers. 

    We are very keen to Service Your Esteemed Organisation.  Assuring you of our best services at all times.

    Looking Forward...

    Shilpa Sharma

    Client Services Manager
    Praxis Design & Building Solutions Pvt Ltd
    p:+91 124 4001412  m: +919821280437
    e:crm@praxisgroup.co.in     

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE AND INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANCY
    Service areas
    Pan-India and Gurgaon
    Address
    1523 Shushant Lok Block C
    122009 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9821280437

    Reviews

    Rajesh Khanna
    Very professional and know their business well
    about 1 month ago
    Ashwin Kumar
    Best design team for residential, commercial and office spaces. Specialised in interior fitout and end to end design n build solution
    4 months ago
    Neeraj Thakur
    A very hard working and professional team known for the quality projects delivery. Highly recommended 😊✌
    7 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element