mold design studio is a

multi-disciplinary design practice based out of New Delhi, providing solutions across Architecture, Urban Design, Interiors and Product Design.

Driven by the philosophy that any design solution -city, building, space or product must be sculpted to conform and address all requirements from the specified to the unstated; mold approaches each project as a unique

challenge. An in-depth design process coupled with structured involvement of the client and consultants results in optimized dynamic solutions. We strive to consistently deliver high quality standards driven by strong design, rigorous processes and extensive collective dialogue.

Current projects at mold include residences and offices across NCR and Kumaon, where mold is providing comprehensive services across all stages of design and construction.