mold design studio
Architects in Delhi
    • Inside Out House, mold design studio mold design studio
    Inside Out House, mold design studio mold design studio
    Inside Out House, mold design studio mold design studio
    +5
    Inside Out House
    Service Apartments, mold design studio mold design studio
    Service Apartments, mold design studio mold design studio
    Service Apartments, mold design studio mold design studio
    Service Apartments
    Faridabad Factory, Office Interior, mold design studio mold design studio
    Faridabad Factory, Office Interior, mold design studio mold design studio
    Faridabad Factory, Office Interior, mold design studio mold design studio
    +10
    Faridabad Factory, Office Interior
    Rosewood Apartments, Haridwar, mold design studio mold design studio
    Rosewood Apartments, Haridwar, mold design studio mold design studio
    Rosewood Apartments, Haridwar, mold design studio mold design studio
    +5
    Rosewood Apartments, Haridwar
    Private Residence , mold design studio mold design studio
    Private Residence , mold design studio mold design studio
    Private Residence , mold design studio mold design studio
    +8
    Private Residence
    Interiors for Office, Noida, mold design studio mold design studio
    Interiors for Office, Noida, mold design studio mold design studio
    Interiors for Office, Noida, mold design studio mold design studio
    +3
    Interiors for Office, Noida
    Show all 11 projects

    mold design studio is a

    multi-disciplinary design practice based out of New Delhi, providing solutions across Architecture, Urban Design, Interiors and Product Design.

    Driven by the philosophy that any design solution -city, building, space or product must be sculpted to conform and address all requirements from the specified to the unstated; mold approaches each project as a unique

    challenge. An in-depth design process coupled with structured involvement of the client and consultants results in optimized dynamic solutions. We strive to consistently deliver high quality standards driven by strong design, rigorous processes and extensive collective dialogue.

    Current projects at mold include residences and offices across NCR and Kumaon, where mold is providing comprehensive services across all stages of design and construction.

    Services
    Architecture, urban design, and Interior
    Service areas
    delhi
    Address
    110030 Delhi
    India
    +91-9899437755 mold.net.in
