Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Building a beautiful entrance can set the mood for the rest of the house. Most people struggle with ideas on how to transform their front entrance, as it should set the tone for what the interiors of the house reflect.
The cost of constructing a house sometimes makes you put on hold your plans of building your own home. Instead, the limited budget makes you look at condominiums to verify how much a small unit would cost.
In this ideabook, we have selected 36 images of entrance design and decoration that can be adapted to small homes. All these have been
created by professionals registered on the homify platform.