Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
    Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
    Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
    +2
    Farmhouse
    Services
    Ecological Architecture Designs
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    Vidyaranyapura Vidyaranyapura Main road
    560097 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8023644690 www.biome-solutions.com

    Reviews

    Veena Vijayaram
    One place solutions for Eco friendly home construction
    5 months ago
    Manasi Holehonnur
    Lovely architecture and amazing people...
    8 months ago
    Hemant Chhabra
    A company is made of people. A True leader, has the values of humility, updated knowledge & wisdom, grace, inclusiveness, compassion,what more when her team manifests their wonderful creation of sustainable Abundance with Love and Ease.
    8 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element