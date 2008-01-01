TG Groups is a Chennai based Company established in March 1 1978, and the company is engaged in Architectural & Interior Design services,Construction and Real estate services.

Our team is taking progressive steps under the leadership of our founder and chairman Mr. Thinaguru, a graduate in architecture and holds a master degree in Construction Management .

our team of professionals - Architects, Engineers and Marketing Team members with vast experience in their respective fields, have been a backbone for the growth of the company.The main objective of our company is to support clients clients from initial planning to final implementation of the project.Depending on the requirements and budget of our clients, we offer integrated solutions that address our clients need.

we believe in customer satisfaction and value for money that always makes us stand apart in this field. Best quality & timely completion of projects is the strength behind our success.