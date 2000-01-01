ABOUT

YOUR COMPANY: Manoj Bhandari architects. We are nasik based practice started in 2000/2001 We are working on architectural, interior design projects. Our woks include residential and commercial interiors. Design of individual residences, Apartments, educational campuses across india.

Our firm is evolving with constant experiments

in use of materials ,forms and technology without creating a specific pattern. We are working towards creating site specific and programme specific solution to each new project. We always try to simplify the overall design and details. Efforts are put in for perfection in details and execution. Sensitivity towards eco systems, local context and human aspects of design is often expressed in our design.