manoj bhandari architects
Architects in Nashik
    • sheetal chayya residence, manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects Modern houses
    sheetal chayya residence, manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects Modern houses
    sheetal chayya residence, manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects HouseholdPet accessories
    +9
    sheetal chayya residence
    office kamal carporation , manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects Modern study/office
    office kamal carporation , manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects Modern study/office
    office kamal carporation , manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects Modern study/office
    +3
    office kamal carporation

    ABOUT
     YOUR COMPANY: Manoj Bhandari architects. We are nasik based practice started in 2000/2001 We are working on architectural, interior design projects. Our woks include residential and commercial interiors. Design of individual residences, Apartments, educational campuses across india.

    Our firm is evolving with constant experiments
    in use of materials ,forms and technology without creating a specific pattern. We are working towards creating site specific and programme specific solution to each new project. We always try to simplify the overall design and details. Efforts are put in for perfection in details and execution. Sensitivity towards eco systems, local context  and human aspects of design is often expressed in our design.

    Services
    • Architectural Planning
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Nashik
    Company awards
    1)The conversion of house in preschool is recognized by Indian architects and builder magazine for 2009 young architects.
    Address
    1,little flower society,Rachana Highschool road,canada corner
    422005 Nashik
    India
    +98-23070291
