Environ planners is an architectural firm established in 1981. The firm has always worked towards environment conscious architecture seeking inspiration from nature and tradition. Respecting nature has always been the firm's priority. Our firm on the independent premises that holds our working space since the year 2000 expresses our design approach clearly.
Over the years, the firm has designed for various institutional, industrial, residential, projects with each of those holding their own distinctive identity.The approach, to creat an environment expresses the ability to integrate landscape with the building, which amalgamates interior and exterior to create a series of interactive spaces.
We take up inspiration from vernacular architecture and fuse it with modern technology to get the desired results, where simplicity prevails and nests with the nature.
- Services
- ARCHITECTURE + INTERIOR
- Company awards
- 1) Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara award—by Indian Institute of Architects at National Level, 1990. 2) ‘Gunavantta Puraskar’—by Deshdoot daily news paper in year 1990. 3) Third prize in ‘Phalke Memorial Design Competition’- organized by the Nashik Municipal Corporation at National level. 4) First Prize Mumbai University Sub-centre at Ratnagiri—competition project. 5) ‘Outstanding Young Citizen’—by Jr. Jaycees, Nashik in 1993. 6) The building of the year by the Builder’s Association, Nashik, 2003—Anandgandha apartments; category—Apartment building. 7) Nashik Gaurav Puraskar 2003. 8) The building of the year by the Builder’s Association, Nashik, 2006 -2007—N.D.M.V.P College of Engineering; category—Institutional and Green Building. 9) A+D SPECTRUM—Juries Special mention Award, 2007—Mahindra Management Development Center, Govardhan village, Nashik. 10) Nomination for Aga Khan Award, 2007—Farmhouse at Mahiravani, Nashik. 11) AESA Gold Award 2008, Pune—Mahindra Institute of Quality, Govardhan village, Nashik. 12) ‘Best building of the year 2007-2009’ by The Builders Association (B.A.I.) of India, Nashik centre, for Mumbai Education Trust’s (M.E.T.) Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik; category—Institutional building. 13) Nomination for Aga Khan Award, 2009—Mahindra Management Development Center (MMDC), Nashik. 14) ‘Best building of the year 2009-2011’ by The Builders Association (B.A.I.) of India, Nashik centre, for Y.C.M.O.U. Library and Multi-Media Centre; category—Government/Semi-government and Green building. 15) Award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Architectural Profession and Education’ 2011-2012, from I.I.A. (Indian institute of Architects) Maharashtra chapter. 16) Trends excellence awards for Architecture and Design, 2012. 17) First prize—Administrative Building for Collector Office, Pune 2012, organized by PWD, Pune. 18) Artists In Concrete Awards Asia (AICA) – 2012, Interior Designer – Educational building – Sandip Foundation. 19) Artists In Concrete Awards Asia (AICA) – 2012, Interior Designer – Cultural building – Y.C.M.O.U. Library. 20) ‘Sva Griha’ certificate: Green office building designed for Mr. Kiran Chavan, received ‘Sva Griha’ certificate with four star rating, which is first in Maharashtra 21) JK CEMENT: 23rd Architect of the Year Award (2013): Green Architecture Award for YCMOU Library and Multimedia Centre, Nashik. 22) Purush Sinha Award – 2014 by Lions’ club of Nashik.
