Environ planners is an architectural firm established in 1981. The firm has always worked towards environment conscious architecture seeking inspiration from nature and tradition. Respecting nature has always been the firm's priority. Our firm on the independent premises that holds our working space since the year 2000 expresses our design approach clearly.

Over the years, the firm has designed for various institutional, industrial, residential, projects with each of those holding their own distinctive identity.The approach, to creat an environment expresses the ability to integrate landscape with the building, which amalgamates interior and exterior to create a series of interactive spaces.

We take up inspiration from vernacular architecture and fuse it with modern technology to get the desired results, where simplicity prevails and nests with the nature.