AMERA Engineering Consultants is a diversified group offering highly specialised products and services. These are delivered as unique offerings or blended together in an innovative way to offer more realistic solutions for our clients. Building is one of humankind’s most ancient pursuits, the company inspiring major developments and projects across the full spectrum of the building industry with focused, proactive and experienced teams geared up to take on large, unusual and technically complex projects. It focuses on creating partnership that add values and is committed to delivering projects innovatively within budget and on time exceeding client’s expectations.
- Address
-
#14 Kereguddada Halli
560090 Bangalore
India
+91-9986488003 www.ameraec.com
We take pride in quality workmanship and products as well as timely dependable services and response. Our engineers, designers have the experience to diagnose and repair all of your needs from small to big. Our Projects Managers have extensive design-build experience and excel in time management and project co-ordination. We are professionally managed in designing, manufacturing, Supply, erection and commissioning of diversified civil products and solutions. AMERA is solely committed to pride extremely high quality and very dependable services. We will continuously strive to provide quality consulting and consulting services which satisfy the needs of our customers who are looking for quality, reliability and value in their requirements.
