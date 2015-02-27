Your browser is out-of-date.

Amera Engineering and Consultancy India Pvt. Ltd.
Designers in Bangalore
    AMERA Engineering Consultants is a diversified group offering highly specialised products and services. These are delivered as unique offerings or blended together in an innovative way to offer more realistic solutions for our clients. Building is one of humankind’s most ancient pursuits, the company inspiring major developments and projects across the full spectrum of the building industry with focused, proactive and experienced teams geared up to take on large, unusual and technically complex projects. It focuses on creating partnership that add values and is committed to delivering projects innovatively within budget and on time exceeding client’s expectations.

    Services
    • Planning
    • designing
    • Estimating
    • consulting
    • Supervising
    • Contracting
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • *UK
    • Hong Kong
    • India
    • Singapore
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Portugal
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • russia
    • Poland
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Turkey
    • Netherlands.
    • bangalore
    • Show all 19 service areas
    Company awards
    Best Design and Supervision
    Address
    #14 Kereguddada Halli
    560090 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9986488003 www.ameraec.com
    Legal disclosure

    Planning

    Architectural 

    DesignsPreliminary 

    Cost EstimatesDetailed Analysis and Evaluation of Design Plans

    Value Engineering

    Consulting and Supervision

    Contracting and Material Supply

