My Interior Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    Modular kitchen at powai
    Modular kitchen at powai
    Modular kitchen at powai

    We are 12 years old interior designer & architect company based out of Mumbai & Delhi. We take keen interest in detailing and close supervision of the project by our owners and senior management.

    Services
    • Design service
    • contracting
    • civil construction
    • false ceiling
    • flooring
    • painting
    • modular furniture
    • modular kitchen
    • bed
    Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • thane
    • greater mumbai & delhi
    Address
    Suite # A-102,Sierra Towers, Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East, Mumbai ,400101
    400101 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7045125050 www.myinteriordecor.com
