D+R DESIGN has been providing professional consultancy in architecture, planning and interior design to clients worldwide since 2004. Our architects and consultants are committed to delivering quality services for a wide range of projects – from small renovation projects to large scale multi-use commercial development. We are committed to finding the most appropriate design for each project. This is accomplished through a detailed analysis of physical conditions, cultural context, client’s needs and budget.

The firm strongly adheres to an inclusive approach in our work. This involves close collaboration with clients and user groups throughout design and execution of projects. Early involvement of all participants allows for timely resolutions of all challenges in a project. The holistic design process is further supported by a fastidious attention to details and documentation in all stages of design and execution. Also, we assure experienced personnel to lead and coordinate team efforts on all projects.

Sustainable and cost effective design is an essential goal in all our projects. This involves use of natural materials and efficient use of energies to create light, airy and elegant living and working spaces. Our green approach is based on a comprehensive analysis of site conditions, building program, budgets, aesthetic needs and pragmatic conditions to reduce the carbon footprint of a project, both during construction and through the life-cycle of the building.