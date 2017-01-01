Your browser is out-of-date.
Most homeowners choose the room colours to reflect their personality. However, it’s a well-known fact that colours influence moods and have the power
to promote positivity or negativity.
The advancement in technology that has made glass from delicate to tough, modern architects and designers have perfected the concept of using glass in various aspect of home design.
Looking for ideas to make your home a unique affair? This project by the interior architects at Quite Design will
surely inspire you. Fashionable furniture, stylish lights and elegant hues make
this home extremely attractive.