endezinephi is a creative design firm highly motivated to providing unique interior designing solutions & execution, furniture design, decor products and services to the customers.

endezinephi was born out of a passion for creating designs which are aesthetically pleasing & different. Our sole objective is to create & design products and spaces that resonate with your personalities. We come from a rich creative background and believe in creating products and spaces which are elegant,unique and aesthetically balanced.

Drawing inspiration from nature and beauty around us, we always look forward to experiment, design, use different mediums & techniques to create new and inspiring designs.

In addition,we are expanding into creative arts, pottery and handmade creative work.

Services offered:

- Residential Interior designing & execution

- Retail space- Hospitality Industry- Schools

- Furniture Designing

- Decor Product designing & development

As a design firm we draw inspiration from the beautiful symbol called "Phi" or "Golden Ratio". The Phi/the Golden Ratio, can be associated with the life, environment/nature and the universe around us, by applying the phi principle it creates a sense of balance, harmony and beauty in the design. Mankind has applied this principle both consciously and unconsciously, to achieve balance, harmony and beauty in art, architecture, design and compositions.

Our sole conscious effort is to bring high level of transparency, flexibility and ethical practices for the work we are doing, which benefits customer to gain higher confidence & trust and get best of quality, material & cost.