Endezinephi Products &amp; Services LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    • endezinephi is a creative design firm highly motivated to providing unique interior designing solutions & execution, furniture design, decor products  and services to the customers. 

    endezinephi was born out of a passion for creating designs which are aesthetically pleasing & different. Our sole objective is to create & design products and spaces that resonate with your personalities. We come from a rich creative background and believe in creating products and spaces which are elegant,unique and aesthetically balanced. 

    Drawing inspiration from nature and beauty around us, we always look forward to experiment, design, use different mediums & techniques to create new and inspiring designs.

    In addition,we are expanding into creative arts, pottery and handmade creative work. 

    Services offered:

    - Residential Interior designing & execution

    - Retail space- Hospitality Industry- Schools 

    - Furniture Designing 

    - Decor Product designing & development

    As a design firm we draw inspiration from the beautiful symbol called "Phi" or "Golden Ratio". The Phi/the Golden Ratio, can be associated with the life, environment/nature and the universe around us,  by applying the phi principle it creates a sense of balance, harmony and beauty in the design. Mankind has applied this principle both consciously and unconsciously, to achieve balance, harmony and beauty in art, architecture, design and compositions.

    Our sole conscious effort is to bring high level of transparency, flexibility and ethical practices for the work we are doing, which benefits customer to gain higher confidence & trust and get best of quality, material & cost.

    Services
    • Creative Interior Designing & Execution
    • Furniture designing
    • Product Development & Artistic Services
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    J P Nagar, Phase 7, Puttenahalli Road
    560078 Bangalore
    India
    +98-45515243 www.endezinephi.com
