Inhouse Xpressions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Trichy
Reviews (17)
    • Muthuselvam | Residential, Inhouse Xpressions Inhouse Xpressions Modern style bedroom MDF Brown
    Muthuselvam | Residential

    At Inhouse Xpressions, we offer a whole gamut of interior design, decoration and furnishing solutions that provide a tangible shape to your creative expressions in an organized manner. Our remodeling and interior design services are tailored to match your budget, personal taste, specifications and timeframes, ensuring peace of mind and long-term satisfaction.

    Whether you are thinking of redoing your personal space such as your home and SOHO (home office) or your commercial establishments such as the office, hospitality, retail or institutional space anywhere in Tamil Nadu, we can help!

    Services
    • Interior Design and Decoration
    • Project Execution
    Service areas
    • Trichy
    • CHENNAI
    • Madurai
    • dindigul
    • Karur
    • Perambalur
    • Tanjore
    Address
    D-19, 7th Cross East, Thillai Nagar,
    620018 Trichy
    India
    +91-9751766066 inhousexpressions.com

    subramaniam balaji
    Based on visits to multiple showrooms, we found Inhouse xpressions approach and design suggestions are practical. Also we found the cost competitive compared to other providers. While our work was impacted by Covid and as such delivery of the order was delayed the quality of work was very good. We have told some many changes during the work without any hesitation they done all works. Special thanks to Mrs..Indhu madam for making our home beauty full and elegance. We are happy with the final outcome and quality of work completed.
    3 months ago
    Sowmya Kumar
    I got our bedroom shelves done by Indhu, the products and service were of high quality… n small adjustment which I asked for later also were catered to..
    about 2 months ago
    kovalan Kumaran
    It was pleasure working with Inhouse Xpressions. I received their interior design service for 5 BHK house in Thanjavur. Cost - Affordable, reasonable and yes, definitely value for money Materials - Good quality and branded materials (plywood, hardware accessories etc) Team - Highly skilled team which is very important in any interior design service to get desired output Work - Clutter-free design and excellent quality of work delivered on time. Thank you, Indhu Mam for all your support and cooperation.
    about 2 months ago
