Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
What is Vastu?Vastu is the ultimate gamut of ancient architectural insights that develop into a unique system to establish the rules of designing homes and residences.
Earthy tones are lesser explored in the house or perhaps restricted to just single rooms such as the bedroom or dining room. Every room can be adorned with various earthy tones that can bring out the best in your house.
First impressions are the best ones, and the same applies to your home. The hallway is often the most neglected area of the house but when done right, it can set the right tone for the rest of your house.