The firm founded in 1994 is headed by two partners – Mr.Vivek Puri & Mr.Kamal Ratra.

Besides designing other services offered are Mechanical, Electrical, Sanitary, Structural Engineering and quantity surveying through professional teams of associated consultants. We are well equipped to serve a wide variety of clients and provide comprehensive design services.

We have exposure in all sorts of projects like Residential, Industrial, Commercial and institutional buildings and also have facility to undertaken interior jobs of any nature. We have also been involved in jobs relating to product design and any other jobs that require any sort of design input.

MAAS is equipped with a fully computerized design studio as their basic working tool. The move to a digital platform has dramatically improved the response time through wed based communication with the client, examining and solving design problems faster and in a more complete manner, and coordinating better and faster with consultants, site engineers, Project managers and building material suppliers. Computerization handles most of the routine work such as working drawings and bills of quantities leaving more time for design.

The above functions are carried out realizing the “Time and the budget” constraints attached to the project. Corrective actions are carried out through constant and close supervision. As Architects we are involved in every stage of the project right from development of the program requirements, formulation of the design, The award of various orders & contracts, till the construction management / Supervision on the site and the final handing over the project.

The professional commitment, based on trust and quality work, helps us achieve a long lasting and fruitful relationship with our clients.