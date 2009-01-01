P&D Associates, Bharuch, was founded in 2009 by Pratik Siddhpura and Devang Patel, who along with Shruti Siddhpura, are its principal designers. Since its establishment, P&D Associates has grown to be one of the premiere Interior design as well as Civil and Architectural planning firms in the city of Bharuch.

Partik Siddhpura & Shruti Siddhpura holds a Bachelors degree in Interior design from NIFD, Baroda and Devang Patel holds a Diploma in Interior design from NIFD, Baroda.Prior to setting up P&D Associates, all three were senior designers at a leading Interior design and Architectural consultancy firm in Baroda, with a total of 9 years experience between them.

The firm believes in creating contemporary spaces that are functional and reflective of their client's lifestyle. They lay a lot of emphasis on two key words- Simplicity and Elegance and draw inspiration from them in all their work.