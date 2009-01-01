Your browser is out-of-date.

P &amp; D Associates
Interior Architects in Bharuch
Projects

    • Mr.nailesh shah bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
    Mr.nailesh shah bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mr.nailesh shah bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern bathroom
    +7
    Mr.nailesh shah bungalow
    Mr.Rajan's Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Mr.Rajan's Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Mr.Rajan's Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
    +2
    Mr.Rajan's Bungalow
    Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Abhiskhek's Appartment, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
    +3
    Abhiskhek's Appartment
    Mr. Sanjay patel - Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
    Mr. Sanjay patel - Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern dining room
    Mr. Sanjay patel - Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern living room
    +2
    Mr. Sanjay patel - Bungalow
    Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow, P & D Associates P & D Associates Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Sandeep Gandhi Bungalow

    P&D Associates, Bharuch, was founded in 2009 by Pratik Siddhpura and Devang Patel, who along with Shruti Siddhpura, are its principal designers. Since its establishment, P&D Associates has grown to be one of the premiere Interior design as well as Civil and Architectural planning firms in the city of Bharuch.

    Partik Siddhpura & Shruti Siddhpura holds a Bachelors degree in Interior design from NIFD, Baroda and Devang Patel holds a Diploma in Interior design from NIFD, Baroda.Prior to setting up P&D Associates, all three were senior designers at a leading Interior design and Architectural consultancy firm in Baroda, with a total of 9 years experience between them.

    The firm believes in creating contemporary spaces that are functional and reflective of their client's lifestyle. They lay a lot of emphasis on two key words- Simplicity and Elegance and draw inspiration from them in all their work.

    Service areas
    Bharuch
    Address
    24, Narmada Darshan, Opp. GEB, maktampur road,
    392002 Bharuch
    India
    +91-9898163231
