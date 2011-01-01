Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • P&S Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Tropical style living room
    P&S Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Tropical style kitchen
    P&S Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Stairs Metal
    +7
    P&S Residence
    Pitched House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern living room
    Pitched House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern dining room Bricks
    Pitched House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern living room Bricks
    +9
    Pitched House
    Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist living room
    Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist living room
    Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist dining room
    +4
    Hazel Penthouse
    Agarwal Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern living room Marble
    Agarwal Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern dining room Solid Wood
    Agarwal Residence, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite
    +7
    Agarwal Residence
    Sharma House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist houses
    Sharma House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
    Sharma House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist houses
    +3
    Sharma House
    White Canvas, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Commercial spaces
    White Canvas, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Commercial spaces
    White Canvas, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Commercial spaces
    +4
    White Canvas
    Show all 7 projects

    Kamat & Rozario Architecture is a multi-disciplinary, award-winning, design studio founded by Smruti Kamat & Lester Rozario in 2007, offering services in architecture, interior design and furniture design

    The firm has always held steadfast to the importance of concept and an investigative
    process of design.Be it the design of homes, offices, institutions or leisure spaces, the interpretation of the client's brief is always an effective basic building block to fulfill the clients intangible needs. It always evolves into a study of the relation of individual buildings to the environment with particular emphasis on the complexity that exists at the urban scale. As a part of this design process, the endeavor is to segue into the realms of urban ecology and urban design through each project.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    India
    Company awards
    • Trends Excellence Awards for Architecture & Design 2015
    • Workspace of the Year Commendation Award
    • Reinventing Dharavi: An International Ideas Competition
    • Final Shortlist
    • Architecture+Design and Cera Awards 2014
    • Special Mention- Young Enthused Architect Award
    • Architect & Interiors India- iGen 2014
    • Top 50 Young Architects (India)
    • IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – Nationals
    • Commendation – Workspace Large
    • IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – Southern Region
    • Runners Up – Affordable Interiors
    • IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – West Region
    • Runners Up – Workspace Large
    • Archidesign Awards 2013
    • Best Design Award (Certificate of Merit) – Esko
    • Archidesign Awards 2013
    • Best Design Award (Certificate of Merit) – White Canvas
    • A Celebration of Architecture Awards, Inside Outside 2011
    • Best Architecture Award – Residential
    • IIID Anchor Awards- National – 2011
    • Commendation- Work Space Small
    • IIID Anchor Awards- National – 2011
    • Runners Up – Young Interior Designer of the Year
    • Indian Architect & Builder – 2011
    • Young Designers
    • Show all 38 awards
    Address
    Ground Floor, #509, 4C Cross, HRBR II Block, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8040931455 www.kamatrozario.com

    Reviews

    Akshay Joshi Akshay Joshi
    Perfectly balanced designs. Always delevers the best works 👍🏻
    almost 3 years ago
    Edit
    Supriya D
    I have known Kamat and Rozario Architecture for about 5 years now. Their professional approach to the cliemts requirements and budget is quite commendable. Delivery of design with utmost care and details is what stands out. Wishing you all the best.
    almost 2 years ago
    RUHEL AHMED
    Service and follow up is really great and I appreciate the young team...
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element