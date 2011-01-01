Kamat & Rozario Architecture is a multi-disciplinary, award-winning, design studio founded by Smruti Kamat & Lester Rozario in 2007, offering services in architecture, interior design and furniture design

The firm has always held steadfast to the importance of concept and an investigative

process of design.Be it the design of homes, offices, institutions or leisure spaces, the interpretation of the client's brief is always an effective basic building block to fulfill the clients intangible needs. It always evolves into a study of the relation of individual buildings to the environment with particular emphasis on the complexity that exists at the urban scale. As a part of this design process, the endeavor is to segue into the realms of urban ecology and urban design through each project.