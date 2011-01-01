Kamat & Rozario Architecture is a multi-disciplinary, award-winning, design studio founded by Smruti Kamat & Lester Rozario in 2007, offering services in architecture, interior design and furniture design
The firm has always held steadfast to the importance of concept and an investigative
process of design.Be it the design of homes, offices, institutions or leisure spaces, the interpretation of the client's brief is always an effective basic building block to fulfill the clients intangible needs. It always evolves into a study of the relation of individual buildings to the environment with particular emphasis on the complexity that exists at the urban scale. As a part of this design process, the endeavor is to segue into the realms of urban ecology and urban design through each project.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Furniture Design
- Service areas
- India
- Company awards
- Trends Excellence Awards for Architecture & Design 2015
- Workspace of the Year Commendation Award
- Reinventing Dharavi: An International Ideas Competition
- Final Shortlist
- Architecture+Design and Cera Awards 2014
- Special Mention- Young Enthused Architect Award
- Architect & Interiors India- iGen 2014
- Top 50 Young Architects (India)
- IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – Nationals
- Commendation – Workspace Large
- IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – Southern Region
- Runners Up – Affordable Interiors
- IIID Anchor Awards 2013 – West Region
- Runners Up – Workspace Large
- Archidesign Awards 2013
- Best Design Award (Certificate of Merit) – Esko
- Archidesign Awards 2013
- Best Design Award (Certificate of Merit) – White Canvas
- A Celebration of Architecture Awards, Inside Outside 2011
- Best Architecture Award – Residential
- IIID Anchor Awards- National – 2011
- Commendation- Work Space Small
- IIID Anchor Awards- National – 2011
- Runners Up – Young Interior Designer of the Year
- Indian Architect & Builder – 2011
- Young Designers
- Address
-
Ground Floor, #509, 4C Cross, HRBR II Block, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore
560043 Bangalore
India
+91-8040931455 www.kamatrozario.com