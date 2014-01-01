Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Midas Dezign
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Overview 15Projects (15) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 5 BHK @ Dosti Imperia - Thane, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern style bedroom Pink
    5 BHK @ Dosti Imperia - Thane, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Small bedroom Pink
    5 BHK @ Dosti Imperia - Thane, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Small bedroom
    +17
    5 BHK @ Dosti Imperia - Thane
    Mr. Rajiv Jambavdekar - 2BHK @ SETHIA GARCIA, Bandra, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Single family home
    Mr. Rajiv Jambavdekar - 2BHK @ SETHIA GARCIA, Bandra, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mr. Rajiv Jambavdekar - 2BHK @ SETHIA GARCIA, Bandra, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Minimalist living room
    +15
    Mr. Rajiv Jambavdekar - 2BHK @ SETHIA GARCIA, Bandra, Mumbai
    3bhk@ Vasant Oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    3bhk@ Vasant Oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Built-in kitchens
    3bhk@ Vasant Oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Built-in kitchens
    +9
    3bhk@ Vasant Oasis, Marol, Mumbai
    3BHK @ OBEROI ESQUIRE, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Minimalist living room
    3BHK @ OBEROI ESQUIRE, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Minimalist dining room
    3BHK @ OBEROI ESQUIRE, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +18
    3BHK @ OBEROI ESQUIRE
    3bhk @ ALTA MONTE OMKAR , Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    3bhk @ ALTA MONTE OMKAR , Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    3bhk @ ALTA MONTE OMKAR , Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern living room
    +10
    3bhk @ ALTA MONTE OMKAR
    2BHK@ Vasant oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern living room
    2BHK@ Vasant oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern living room
    2BHK@ Vasant oasis, Marol, Mumbai, Midas Dezign Midas Dezign Modern living room
    +14
    2BHK@ Vasant oasis, Marol, Mumbai
    Show all 15 projects

    Midas Dezign is a reputed Mumbai based Interior design and Turnkey contracting firm known for its thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to details, quality and finishing.

    Founded in 2014, Midas has built a versatile team of interior designers, 3D visualisers, drafts-men, Project managers, site supervisors and administrators.With multiple dedicated contracting teams, Midas is able to ensure precise craftsmanship, timely delivery and thorough attention to details.

    Specialising in Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality and Renovation projects, Midas is a complete ONE STOP SHOP for all the interior needs. 

    Abbas Sakarwala is the Founder of Midas Dezign, whose passion is to creatively design everyday spaces for its customer. After graduating with an Interior Designing degree from LS Raheja School of Architecture, Abbas not only gained experience with Indian architects and designers but also worked with Architects, consultants and designers at international level.

    Services
    Interior Designing with Turnkey Solutions and Project Management
    Service areas
    Mumbai and Pune
    Address
    Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai
    400059 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819167852 www.midasdezign.in

    Reviews

    Nitin Nakadi Nitin Nakadi
    Abbas and his team are THE best! We gave our requirements to Abbas and he understood the exact needs and brought back the 3D designs with some out of the box ideas with best utilization of space with some outstanding design. Once the work got initiated, he kept us regularly updated on the progress. Midas Dezign team was always exceptionally professional and available, responded promptly with accommodating our new additions and despite of new additional items Abbas and team managed to complete the work on time with best Quality. His team and he went above and beyond to make sure we were happy with our new home and even had it professionally cleaned up and also supported us in purchasing décor materials and made sure that all necessities were in place before we moved in. Me and my family are very happy with Abbas and Midas dezign team and would recommend to anyone who wants to give interior design work to a trustworthy team.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
    Batul Poonawala Batul Poonawala
    Working with Midas Design was a wonderful experience. The Midas team were professional, supportive, and ensured that we understood the process from the design to completion. They made it a point to respond to our questions and concerns.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
    Edit
    Rajiv Jambavdekar Rajiv Jambavdekar
    MIDAAS DEZIGN* is sincere, dedicated & innovative team, working under able leadership (guidance) of MR Abbas Sakarwala for interior design work right from *"Concept to Finish"* . It was my very good experience of association with MIDAS DEZIGN during interior work of our new home at Bandra. Mr Abbas, owner of this design house was personally involved right from sharing concept design options, initial discussions on 3D drawings followed by various interactions for finalising design mostly matching with our budget ( target price) . There was very good exhibit of team work including site-work supervision by team members viz. Krishna & Khan. Their contractors for electric work (Mr Rashidbhai), Carpenters, Painter, etc have been very cooperative & punctual in their assignments. Mr Abbas was also ensuring timely accomplishing the activities by regular site visits & reviews with his team members /contractors. My overall experience has been surely very good *at high level of my recommendation* to anyone who want to go for their home interior / renovation. My Best Wishes to Abbas & Midas DEZIGN Team.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2018
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Edit SEO element