RHA PRAXIS INITIATIVE® is an architecture + interior + construction firm born with a hope of making a difference, we have the desire to create better environment, which leave a lasting impression on its users and their personalities. We are currently providing services in 25+ major cities of India with our network.

We believe in perfection above all else. Quality has always been a virtue of param...ount significance. We intend to build the best out of our smallest aesthetic gestures to our most magnificent creations. What is even more unique is that each design is meticulously cultivated so that it suits its function perfectly. Here, each project tells a unique story of creativity and passion.

We are capable of making any space come to life with tasteful interiors & aesthetic expertise. We consider each and every project as special and value our clients.

We are architects and interior designers, grounded by the belief that we are stronger as a team than as individuals. We relish a challenge and understand that every day is a new opportunity to develop an even better way to practice our craft. See more