Classic Rugs
Textiles & Upholstery in Bhadohi
    • Silk Rugs, Classic Rugs Classic Rugs BedroomTextiles Silk
    Silk Rugs, Classic Rugs Classic Rugs Dining roomAccessories & decoration Silk Pink
    Silk Rugs, Classic Rugs Classic Rugs Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    +10
    Silk Rugs

    Classic Rugs introduces our self as one of the reputed manufacturer and supplier all types of handmade carpets,Rugs and kelims.

    Indo Tibbetan,Handknotted woollen/silk,Hndtufted,oushak,serapi,soumake,viscose silk Rugs,kelims,woollen fleatweave,Recycled sari silk Rugs,zero pile,Bamboo silk,Banana silk Rugs are our main line of production.

    we are into rugs business since 1989 .Our main motto is to satisfy our customers by providing them Quality rugs at a given time.

    we are supplying our rugs in many different countries .

    we are also specialized in producing Custom Rugs in any designs,colours,sizes by using ARS colours as well as Pantone colours.

    Services
    • Custom Rugs
    • bulk quantity
    • Interior Designing
    • Manufacturing
    • design Renderring etc
    Service areas
    Bhadohi
    Address
    Quazipur Chowk Bhadohi
    221401 Bhadohi
    India
    +91-8052202134 www.classicrugsindia.com
