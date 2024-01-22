Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KAMS DESIGNER ZONE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Overview 21Projects (21) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (51)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 Bhk Home Interiors Monte Rosa at Sinhgad road , Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    3 Bhk Home Interiors Monte Rosa at Sinhgad road , Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    3 Bhk Home Interiors Monte Rosa at Sinhgad road , Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    +11
    3 Bhk Home Interiors Monte Rosa at Sinhgad road , Pune
    Eclectic style home interiors in kharadi Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    Eclectic style home interiors in kharadi Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    Eclectic style home interiors in kharadi Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Eclectic style living room
    +12
    Eclectic style home interiors in kharadi Pune
    Contemporary style in Neutral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    Contemporary style in Neutral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    Contemporary style in Neutral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    +28
    Contemporary style in Neutral Shades interior designing
    Neautral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    Neautral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    Neautral Shades interior designing, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Classic style living room
    +28
    Neautral Shades interior designing
    Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Asian style doors
    Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Asian style living room
    +9
    Flat Interior Design at Pune
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Asian style doors
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Asian style living room
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAMS DESIGNER ZONE KAMS DESIGNER ZONE Other spaces
    +7
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni
    Show all 21 projects

    KAMS DESIGNER ZONE is an interior designer in Pune firm Established in the year 2007 having professional practice in Architecture, Interior Designing and Landscape Designing and offering Turnkey Project Management Services.

    We at KAMS DESIGNER ZONE are proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Our activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial projects, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Industrial projects, Hospitals, Renovation of exterior and interiors etc.

    Services
    • Interior designer
    • architecture designer
    • home interior designer
    • flat interior designer
    • bungalows interior designer
    • office interior designer
    • commercial interior designer
    • interior designers in pune
    • interior designers in pcmc
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Aundh
    • Pimpri chinchwad
    • Wakad
    • Ravet
    • Pimple saudagar
    • Vimannagar
    • Baner
    • Pradhikaran
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    Shop No. 6, ARUN PARK, S.No.33/3, near, Aditya Birla Hospital Marg, Datta Nagar, Thergaon, PUNE, Maharashtra 411033
    411033 Pune, Maharashtra
    India
    +91-8087702007 www.kamsdesigner.com

    Reviews

    Prodyumna Saha
    I am writing this review after one year of the completion of the interior work of my flat. I feel this this is the best time to write a review for KAMS as the post completion service matters a lot for everyone and that is what I would like to highlight in my review. After lots of researches we finalized KAMS for our interior work and we felt that is the best decision we have taken for interior designer selection. The way they helped from day1 is just outstanding and the behavior of all their stuffs and vendors was so polite and welcoming that we never felt that we were working with them for the 1st time. Meenakshi Ma'am and Kamal Sir helped us with everything starting from design finalization, color selection, curtain selection, artefacts selection etc. and the list is endless. I think thank you is not enough for them and they deserve much more. They delivered the perfect interior according to our choice and the appreciation from people really made us feel like top of the world. Whenever we faced any issue post completion, they were very prompt in sending the respective person to our flat and getting the thing fixed. All the vendors associated with them are very co-operative and they always respond to our problem instantly which is one of the important USPs of KAMS. As I said in the beginning, even if I have any issue with anything in my flat Meenakshi Ma'am and team respond in no time and always fix the issue quickly. I will give 10 star out of 5 to KAMS for all their support and help throughout the journey and even today. I will highly recommend KAMS to everyone for their interior design of flats and I wish them all the success for all their future projects.
    4 months ago
    mrunal sarode
    As we were planning renovation of our house we came to know KAM's from our relative. After meeting Meenakshi madam we were very impressed with the transparency and decided to do the interior from them. The design process was very flexible and team was very helpful. The design work was completed as planned with the satisfactory result. All the vendors have delivered good quality work to our satisfaction especially Pralhad for civil work. Jitendra has been really helpful to coordinate for prompt work completion at stages. Meenakshi madam was guiding and helping throughout the design selection and completion was really outstanding. It totally amazing feeling after our house is transformed. We are really thankful to KAM's entire team. Best wishes for their future.
    3 months ago
    sachin pandhare
    Hello We were planning renovation of our house we came to know KAM's from one of my friend. After meeting Meenakshi madam we were very impressed with the creativity, suggestions and transparency and then finally decided to do the interior from them. The design process was very well balanced our designer Amol and Anil are very flexible and team was very helpful. All the design done by them in very good manner and satisfied to our requirement, yes always there are ifs and buts but the end result is important. All the vendors have delivered good quality work to our satisfaction especially Pralhad for civil work. Dashrath for electrical, Abbas for all POP work, Ranjeet bhai for all painting work, curtains sofaset vendors working experience with then was great, Specially the programme head Jitendra has been really helpful to coordinate for prompt work completion at stages. Meenakshi madam was guiding and helping throughout the design selection and completion was really outstanding. She is very helpful and hardworking personality. I have recommended to my brother in Law for the interior and his work is already started. Thanks to all KAMS Team for their support there are many person behind the screen, so thanks to all of them Best wishes for their future. Sachin Pandhare
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 51 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks