KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (27)
    • Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Windows & doors Doors
    Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Flat Interior Design at Pune, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Flat Interior Design at Pune
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Windows & doors Doors
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +7
    Flat Interior Design Of Mr. Tejas Kulkarni
    Bungalow Interior Design of Mr. Rahul Jadhav, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Bungalow Interior Design of Mr. Rahul Jadhav, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
    Bungalow Interior Design of Mr. Rahul Jadhav, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Windows & doors Doors
    +13
    Bungalow Interior Design of Mr. Rahul Jadhav
    Flat Interior Design of Mr. Manish Wadia, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Flat Interior Design of Mr. Manish Wadia, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Flat Interior Design of Mr. Manish Wadia, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
    +12
    Flat Interior Design of Mr. Manish Wadia
    Interior design of Dhawade Office, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Commercial spaces
    Interior design of Dhawade Office, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Commercial spaces
    Interior design of Dhawade Office, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Commercial spaces
    +7
    Interior design of Dhawade Office
    Living Room Interior Design of Mr. Zeeshan Sayyed, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
    Living Room Interior Design of Mr. Zeeshan Sayyed, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
    Living Room Interior Design of Mr. Zeeshan Sayyed, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
    +3
    Living Room Interior Design of Mr. Zeeshan Sayyed
    Show all 17 projects

    KAM’S DESIGNER ZONE is an interior designer in Pune firm Established in the year 2007 having professional practice in Architecture, Interior Designing and Landscape Designing and offering Turnkey Project Management Services.

    We at KAM’S DESIGNER ZONE are proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Our activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial projects, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Industrial projects, Hospitals, Renovation of exterior and interiors etc.

    Services
    • Interior designer
    • architecture designer
    • home interior designer
    • flat interior designer
    • bungalows interior designer
    • office interior designer
    • commercial interior designer
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Aundh
    • Pimpri chinchwad
    • Wakad
    • Ravet
    • Pimple saudagar
    • Vimannagar
    • Baner
    • Pradhikaran
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    “Arun park”,Shop No. 6,S.No.33/3, near Aditya Birla hospital, Dattanagar, Thergaon, Chinchwad
    411033 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-8087702007 www.kamsdesigner.com

    Reviews

    Paremeshwar Rao
    Very much professional approach. We feel satisfaction here. They give 100% effort no doubt about it. Very transparent deal. Products are above the class. I feel worth it to have it. You may rely on their expertise.
    3 months ago
    Gauri Singh
    They have large varieties of options. Quality of each product is the best. The rates are so reasonable and service and installation etc are the best. Highly Preferable for all types of interiors and home decor items. Thanks for the wonderful service. ❤❤
    3 months ago
    Fabina Gonsalves
    Kams designer team is very professional. They completed our project on time. They are very responsive and their coordination with all staff & vendors is excellent. They helped us in every detail and understood our requirement and implemented the same in our home. We are glad that we chose them to help us with entire renovation and designing of our house. I would highly recommend them to everyone. One thing I would like mention here is their system of working ..which is very different than most of the designers. You get to choose all the materials like tiles, laminates etc depending on your budget. You pay directly to the vendors for their services. You get various quotes to select from...finally you are happy because u were involved at every step in designing your beautiful home 😊
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
