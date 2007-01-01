KAM’S DESIGNER ZONE is an interior designer in Pune firm Established in the year 2007 having professional practice in Architecture, Interior Designing and Landscape Designing and offering Turnkey Project Management Services.

We at KAM’S DESIGNER ZONE are proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Our activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial projects, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Industrial projects, Hospitals, Renovation of exterior and interiors etc.