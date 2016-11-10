Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BR Builders
Home Builders in Jalandhar
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Complete Construction Solution for YOUR HOUSE & OFFICES CONSTRUCTION, INTERIORS, EXTERIORS, MODIFICATION & RENOVATION CONSTRUCTION INTERIORS (Modular Kitchen, Modular Wardrobes, LCD Units, Customized Sofa, FLOORING, PAINTING, FALSE CEILING, Wallpapers) Exterior (FABRICATION, Glass Work, HPL) In addition to above facts, the best part in our services is, we only use best material (as committed to our client) in every construction, interior, Renovation and turnkey projects. Services providing in Jalandhar, Punjab

    Services
    Constructions, Contractors, and Interior
    Service areas
    Jalandhar
    Address
    SCO-4, Bank Enclave Road, Near Sangha Chowk
    144003 Jalandhar
    India
    +91-8699777477 www.buildrighthomes.in

    Reviews

    sahib vlogs
    about 3 years ago
    Prince Sharma
    Good one in Jalandhar
    about 4 years ago
    karan anup
    good team work..
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element