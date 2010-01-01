Your browser is out-of-date.

Architects in Gurugram, Haryana
    Design Plus believes in creating environments that are contemporary, multi-layered and sensitive to contextual conditions. We have evolved from a post-modern idiom to current didactic and vibrant global needs with exchanges of varying information at the root; from a unitary client to an organized development sector. Here at Design Plus we strive to develop environmentally and morphologically responsible designs within market and programmatic pressures and attempt to overlap our goals with our clients’. 

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing
    • construction management
    Service areas
    • New Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • Haryana
    • Gurugram, Haryana
    Company awards
    We are the only architectural Firm in India that has won 6 National Level Design Competitions since 2010.
    Address
    C-312—C-315A , M3M Cosmopolitian, Sector—66
    122002 Gurugram, Haryana
    India
    +91-1244983379 www.designplus.org.in

    Reviews

    Advance Group
    Provide the best possible consultancy , recommend people to have atleast 2nd opinion from them atleast.
    8 months ago
    Ayushi Goel
    They took the advance from us in march for small wooden work and not doing anything for 3-4 months.. Then we asked for refund and now they are not refunding our advance as well. Worst company and no professionalism as well. Never pick up our calls as well..
    11 months ago
    Anukriti Banyal
    over 1 year ago
