Sylvn Studio
Lighting in Mumbai
    • Sustainable handmade lamps, Sylvn Studio Sylvn Studio Living roomLighting Brown
    Sustainable handmade lamps, Sylvn Studio Sylvn Studio Living roomLighting Brown
    Sustainable handmade lamps, Sylvn Studio Sylvn Studio Living roomLighting Red
    +2
    Sustainable handmade lamps

    We are a Mumbai based design firm specializing in the manufacture of highly curated eco-friendly, handcrafted lamps and furniture. We are passionate about this earth we live in and hence we ensure that all our products contribute toward restoring its beauty.

    Services
    Manufacturers, designers, and suppliers
    Service areas
    Home Decor and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    • Best out of Waste—2014
    • by Interior and Decor Expo
    Address
    138, Hema insdustrial estate, jogeshwari East
    400060 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7506032644 www.sylvnstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    Company Name : Sylvn Studio
    Website Name : www.SylvnStudio.com

    Contact No : +91-7506032644

    email: contact@sylvnstudio.com

