We are a Mumbai based design firm specializing in the manufacture of highly curated eco-friendly, handcrafted lamps and furniture. We are passionate about this earth we live in and hence we ensure that all our products contribute toward restoring its beauty.
- Services
- Manufacturers, designers, and suppliers
- Service areas
- Home Decor and MUMBAI
- Company awards
- Best out of Waste—2014
- by Interior and Decor Expo
- Address
-
138, Hema insdustrial estate, jogeshwari East
400060 Mumbai
India
+91-7506032644 www.sylvnstudio.com
Company Name : Sylvn Studio
Website Name : www.SylvnStudio.com
Contact No : +91-7506032644
email: contact@sylvnstudio.com