We love the supernormal We dislike stereotypes.We want to question and challenge the accepted and the expected.We believe in indulging in ideas, metaphors to propose stories through design.

As designers we feel not limited to one category We work with products, furniture, spaces, graphics and self-initiated projects. Our quest for finding newness within the familiar is always the start point. The studio is driven by a mix of fun loving, warm hearted designers, strategists and developers who are willing to explore.