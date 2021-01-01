Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Essentials
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi, India
Reviews (17)
Statistics
Projects

Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown
Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida , Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
Villa at Jay Pee Greens Greater Noida
Time Residency Sec- 63 Gurgaon, Design Essentials Design Essentials Boys Bedroom Plywood Yellow
Time Residency Sec- 63 Gurgaon, Design Essentials Design Essentials Small bedroom Plywood Blue
Time Residency Sec- 63 Gurgaon
Unitech Escape Gurgaon, Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Brown
Unitech Escape Gurgaon, Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist living room Plywood Green
Unitech Escape Gurgaon, Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect
Unitech Escape Gurgaon
DDA flat at Vasant Kunj, Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist nursery/kids room Yellow
DDA flat at Vasant Kunj, Design Essentials Design Essentials Minimalist bedroom Orange
DDA flat at Vasant Kunj
DDA flat at Rohini, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom
DDA flat at Rohini, Design Essentials Design Essentials Colonial style bedroom
DDA flat at Rohini
kids bedrooms, Design Essentials Design Essentials Modern style bedroom
kids bedrooms
Design Essentials (DE) is a young interior designing firm based out of Delhi. DE is an enterprise specializing in aesthetic and efficient utilization of space and environment beautification. 

DE offers comprehensive Interior design solutions, from concept to completion of works, for residences, farm houses, offices, showrooms, banquets etc.

DE has an innate capacity to understand it’s client's choice and taste and thus with their close collaboration, we satisfy our clients by offering a unique and personal touch to the interiors. The interiors designed by us represent a unique panorama of elegance, style, unmatched designs, diversity and colours that are sure to captivate anyone. We are there with our clients at every step right from making layouts, supervising the site and helping our clients in purchasing, ordering and overseeing budgets.

DE is a brain child of visionary professionals named, Pankaj and Neha. Both are having vast experience in the field of Marketing, Brand Building and interior designing.

Though each project is unique, we have  established a 5 step process that ensure your project is completed on time. Space planning, concept design, working drawings, procurement and lastly supervision.

Services
  • Interior design consultancy
  • Consultancy & Turnkey projects
Service areas
Delhi/NCR and Delhi, India
Address
51 A, Block- JD, Pitam Pura, New Delhi
110034 Delhi, India, in, IN
+91-9811006842 www.designessentials.co.in

Reviews

Ashutosh Pande Ashutosh Pande
Pankaj from Design Essentials is a true professional who gives true personal experience to the home.owner
about 1 year ago
Project date: February 2021
Ranu Lohani Pande Ranu Lohani Pande
Design essential is highly professional and work to perfection. They are always available for help whenever you need it and fulfil the commitment. We are extremely happy client of design essentials
about 1 year ago
Project date: October 2020
Neeti Maggon Neeti Maggon
We had a very good experience with design essentials. They provided good designs and execution was also well managed in these difficult times of COVID also. The team is focussed towards delivering quality of work. Happy with the final outcome
over 1 year ago
Project date: September 2020
