Mirva Vora Designs
CGI / Visualisation in Huyiuy
    3D Designs By Mirva Vora Designs.

    We offer comprehensive architectural & design solutions that include 3D architecture walk-through, modeling, texturing, lighting, dynamics, rigging, animation, editing, composting, graphic designs, logo development, story boards & the like.

     We assist you with the best quality architectural designs with high focus on V Ray lighting, texture, modeling & rendering for residential and commercial projects.  We are conversant with following software, for your ready reference.  ·  Autodesk 3ds max ·  Autodesk Maya ·  Adobe Photoshop ·  Coral Draw ·  Adobe Illustrator ·  Adobe Sound booth ·  Abode Premiere Pro ·  Adobe After Effects ·  Combustion.

    Total Experience: 6 Years   Our Clients:  We offer impeccable and timely services to clients from the corporate sector, real-estate companies, architectural firms, hotels, mall developers, as well as individuals. We have successfully completed designing projects for various clients including The Cholcolate Room (Ar. Nemichand Jangid), GTPL Broadband, Ar. Nilesh Shah, Ar. Archna Biyani (Mumbai), Vistoso furniture, Vission Architects, Mr. Rahul Jain, Mr. Vinod Haswani, The Green land builders, Ar. Paresh Patel (Ahmedabad), Ar.Nalin Pandiya(Ahmedabad), Pathline Magazines, Zazil Restraunt, and the like.

    We look forward to associate with you on a long term basis and assure you best of our services.

    Services
    • 3D architecture Still images & walk-through(for interiors
    • exteriors as well as landscaping)
    • modeling
    • texturing
    • lighting
    • dynamics
    • rigging
    • animation
    • editing
    • composting
    • graphic designs
    • logo development
    • story boards & the like.
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Neel tower compound, Devidas Lane
    40008 Huyiuy
    India
    +91-9930306089
