Rajiv Saini &amp; Associates
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    • mumbai penthouse 2, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    mumbai penthouse 2, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    mumbai penthouse 2, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    +16
    mumbai penthouse 2
    Hyde Park, London, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    Hyde Park, London, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    Hyde Park, London, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    +17
    Hyde Park, London
    Apartment on Malabar hill-1, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    Apartment on Malabar hill-1, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    Apartment on Malabar hill-1, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates
    +10
    Apartment on Malabar hill-1
    apartment on Malabar Hill- 2, Mumbai, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    apartment on Malabar Hill- 2, Mumbai, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    apartment on Malabar Hill- 2, Mumbai, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    +12
    apartment on Malabar Hill- 2, Mumbai
    House by the Ganges, Rishikesh, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    House by the Ganges, Rishikesh, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    House by the Ganges, Rishikesh, Rajiv Saini & Associates Rajiv Saini & Associates Rooms
    +23
    House by the Ganges, Rishikesh

    Started by the principal, Rajiv Saini in 1994, the 15 plus strong
    studio based in Mumbai, is one of India’s leading design practices.

    With successfully completed  projects in India, U.K. ,Thailand, Dubai, Nepal and Singapore, the studio specialises in high end luxury homes and Hospitality projects.

    Winner of numerous national and international awards, the practise was picked by the U.K. magazine Wallpaper in their annual top 5 design studios.

    Services
    Interior Design and Architect
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • UK
    • Singapore
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    9 Jer Mansion, Off turner Road, V P Varde Marg, Bandra west
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226405747 www.rajivsaini.com/all%20projects.htm
