I am a homemaker by choice and amateur artist . I love decorating my home . Creating new craft articles and paintings for my home gives me immense satisfaction and i am always looking for new ideas. Sharing one's ideas is such a pleasure and Homify is a great platform for that.
Browsing through beautiful homes, looking at them from my point, adding my views on them as well as getting new ideas seems like a double advantage to me.
