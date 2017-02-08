Your browser is out-of-date.

Malan Renovations
General Contractors in Somerset West Cape Town
Reviews (4)
    Malan Renovations offers a full spectrum service for renovations, construction and building.

    We have more than 20 years experience in the building trade and many references available.

    Contact us for your renovation, construction and home improvement needs on 084 383 6923 or e-mail francoissmalan@gmail.com or find us on google,

    also check out our Malan renovations Facebook page.

    With 20 years experience in the building trade Malan Renovations is
    able to pride itself on its history of complete client satisfaction for every project completed.  Our infrastructure allows us to manage the construction of new dwellings as well as the renovation of kitchens, bathrooms, garage conversions and general re-modelling. We have also had exposure to the renovation and construction of small medical facilities. We are fully committed to producing above industry standard workmanship during each and every phase of the building/renovations process. Our artisans are all trustworthy and respected individuals and are well trained in their respective trades.

    We can also help with the best water wise options to suit your requirements, have a look on our website for more details.

    Our Services include, but is not limited to:

    Precision building.

    General renovations ie kitchens, bathrooms, garage conversions etc.

    Precision carpentry

    Plumbing.

    Paving.

    Metal work ie gates, balustrades etc.

    Drywalling.

    Painting.

     Contact details.

     Francois Malan Cell:  084 383 6923 

     Email:  francoissmalan@gmail.com

    Service areas
    • Somerset West
    • Somerset West Cape town
    Address
    bay view str
    7130 Somerset West Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-843836923 malanrenovations.simplesite.com

    Reviews

    Marco Otto
    Excellent service!
    over 2 years ago
    John-Philip Taylor
    Even though a tad bit expensive, you get what you pay for. Service is excellent; everything happens on time; the work is done right, first time; and the team consists of highly skilled artisans who take pride in what they do.
    over 5 years ago
    Leonora van Niekerk
    Thank you Francois for the building alterations and painting done. Francois is always on time for appointments, his time estimate to complete was accurate, and his team is competent and friendly. I would recommend Malan Renovations due to their professional service.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
