Leela Export House
Furniture & Accessories in Rajasthan
    • Sheesham Bed, Leela Export House Leela Export House BedroomBeds & headboards
    Sheesham Bed

    https://www.facebook.com/leela.export.house

    Leela Export House- Manufacturer and exporter of all types of Sheesham furniture, mango furniture, industrial furniture, reclaimed furniture, retro furniture, vintage furniture, painted furniture, acacia furniture, indian antiques furniture.

    visit on www.leelaxpo.com

    Services
    Export quality furniture
    Service areas
    Rajasthan
    Address
    C-438, Marudhar Industrial Area, basin 2nd phase, Jodhpur , Rajasthan
    Jodhpur Rajasthan
    India
    +91-9784579772 www.leelaxpo.com
    Legal disclosure

    Company Name : Leela Export House

    Partner  : Mukesh khatri

    Address : C-438,  Marudhar Industrial Area, basin 2nd phase, Jodhpur , Rajasthan

    contact number : 0091-97845-79772  / 0091-98292-49518

    leelaxpo@gmail.com

    www.leelaxpo.com

