Kembhavi Architecture Foundation
Architects in Hubli
    As one of the most diverse and successful architectural and design practices in India, Kembhavi Architecture Foundation is an independent consulting firm offering a broad range of specialized services.

    Founded in 1972 by myself and my wife Mrs  Nalini Kembhavi, KAF offers an entire gamut of services including architectural design, interior design, project management, civil and structural engineering as well as providing solutions for Green Building Habitats among others. With equipped offices in Hubli and Bangalore and a dedicated team, the firm has provided consultancy to over 1000 clients and has won numerous commissions across various spheres of the construction industry, including malls, hotels, corporate offices, transport terminals, health care facilities, cultural centers, townships and private residences. At KAF, we consider our clients to be valued partners in breathing life into projects. And since its inception, the two principals have ensured that every client gains utmost value by virtue of their open-door policy, and a firm stress on responsive service, quality and timely delivery.

    Service areas
    Hubli & bangalore
    Address
    40 August House Bailappanavar Nagar Behind Pai Hotel
    560029 Hubli
    India
    +91083622513212350560 www.kembhaviarchitects.com
