K Mewada Interiors designs and furnishes hundreds of homes across the India every year. Each residential project may take a homeowner or builder from blueprints to finishing touches. We offer functionality, style and value, and we believe that good business and great design go hand in hand. At K Mewada Interiors, we start with an agreed upon budget, making everything that follows a breeze.

Our designers love to work in a variety of styles and a range of aethetics, never getting too comfortable with a particular 'look.' Regardless of where you live, K Mewada Interiors strives to make every project a rewarding experience for our clients. Our design services include: Conceptual Design Construction Material Specifications Home Furnishings Selections Design Consultation Project Management