First impressions are the best ones, and the same applies to your home. The hallway is often the most neglected area of the house but when done right, it can set the right tone for the rest of your house.
The escalating property prices and scarcity of space has affected the modern architecture immensely. The homes are now growing vertically. In the vertical homes, even if the house is small and we don’t have sufficient space, we st…
Minimalism is all the rage now, when it comes to modern houses. And it can often be achieved with
sleek and simple lines, sober hues and by incorporating only the essential
furniture pieces.