Artek: a professionally managed,dynamic team of interior designers and architects which has imbibed the vision of the team leader Atulya Patwardhan.
We believe that our creation is a perfect blend of art and technology.
Project management
Artek undertakes the complete responsibility of project management on behalf the client
project management encompasses three stages – pre-execution, during execution, post-execution.
Pre-execution: we prepare phase wise bar-charts, coordinate with consultant and obtain working drawings, participate in finalization of specification, preparation of estimate, short list main contractors and vendors.
During execution: we supervise work progress on a day to day basis, ensure timely testing of materials and products, check workmanship and quality, certify bills for payments .
Post-execution: our association with the project, and our clients, continues well after the completion.
Our clientele is corporate offices, residences, food joints, commercial lobbies.
- Services
- Architectural and Interior design / consultancy
- Service areas
- Pune
- MUMBAI
- Ahmednagar
- nasik
- Dhule.
- Address
-
2B, Prasad Apartment, Krishna Colony, Off Paud Road, Kothrud
411038 Pune
India
+91-2064004323 www.artekdesigners.com