Artek-Architects & Interior Designers
Interior Architects in Pune
    Office Interiors
    BEDROOM Designs
    DINING ROOM Designs
    Artek: a professionally managed,dynamic team of interior designers and architects which has imbibed the vision of the team leader Atulya Patwardhan.

    We believe that our creation is a perfect blend of art and technology.

    Project management

    Artek undertakes the complete responsibility of project management on behalf the client     

    project management encompasses three stages – pre-execution, during execution, post-execution.

    Pre-execution: we prepare phase wise bar-charts, coordinate with consultant and obtain working drawings, participate in finalization of specification, preparation of estimate, short list main contractors and vendors.

    During execution: we supervise work progress on a day to day basis, ensure timely testing of materials and products, check workmanship and quality, certify bills for payments .

    Post-execution: our association with the project, and our clients, continues well after the completion.

    Our clientele is corporate offices, residences, food joints, commercial lobbies.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior design / consultancy
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • MUMBAI
    • Ahmednagar
    • nasik
    • Dhule.
    Address
    2B, Prasad Apartment, Krishna Colony, Off Paud Road, Kothrud
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-2064004323 www.artekdesigners.com
