Artek: a professionally managed,dynamic team of interior designers and architects which has imbibed the vision of the team leader Atulya Patwardhan.

We believe that our creation is a perfect blend of art and technology.

Project management

Artek undertakes the complete responsibility of project management on behalf the client

project management encompasses three stages – pre-execution, during execution, post-execution.

Pre-execution : we prepare phase wise bar-charts, coordinate with consultant and obtain working drawings, participate in finalization of specification, preparation of estimate, short list main contractors and vendors.

During execution : we supervise work progress on a day to day basis, ensure timely testing of materials and products, check workmanship and quality, certify bills for payments .

Post-execution : our association with the project, and our clients, continues well after the completion.

Our clientele is corporate offices, residences, food joints, commercial lobbies.