Schaffen Amenities Private Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    4BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar
    4BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Commercial spaces
    4BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar
    East Inn, Estonia
    East Inn, Estonia
    Forest Park Residence, Bhubaneswar
    Forest Park Residence, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern living room
    Forest Park Residence, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern living room
    +12
    Forest Park Residence, Bhubaneswar
    3BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar
    3BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern living room
    3BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern dining room
    +3
    3BHK Royal Heritage, Bhubaneswar
    Kharvelanagar House, Bhubaneswar
    Kharvelanagar House, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern style bedroom
    Kharvelanagar House, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Kharvelanagar House, Bhubaneswar
    Suryanagar Residence, Bhubaneswar
    Suryanagar Residence, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern living room
    Suryanagar Residence, Bhubaneswar, Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Schaffen Amenities Private Limited Modern living room
    +6
    Suryanagar Residence, Bhubaneswar
    Show all 13 projects

    The SCAIPZ team is a group of passionate people and we take a lot of pride in every project we undertake. Our Vision is “To create clients for life by delivering value through differentiation and continued innovation". Our key strength lies in our planning and innovation and the client appreciation thereafter is a treasure to work for!

    Services
    Turnkey, Design Consultancy, and Styling Projects
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Bhubaneswar
    Address
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7338297166 www.schaffen.in
